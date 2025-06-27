Road closed in Reedley following collision
Motorists are being urged to avoid part of Burnley Road in Reedley following a road traffic collision earlier today.
The A682 Burnley Road is currently closed between Massey Street and Clarkson Close, with emergency services on the scene working to clear the area.
The closure is expected to be short-term, but drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
A police spokesperson said: “We’ll provide an update as soon as the road has reopened. Thanks for your patience – and please drive with care if you’re out and about today.”
