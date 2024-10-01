Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old woman with links to Burnley and Nelson.

Abigail Gregory was last seen outside the Lord Nelson pub in Manchester Road, Nelson, at about 11am on Sunday. She is 5ft. 1in. tall, of medium build with ginger hair. For immediate sightings of Abigail, call 999. If you have any information as to where she might be, or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 0740 of September 30, 2024.