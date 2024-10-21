Police inquiry after baby boy found unresponsive at house in Burnley later dies in hospital
Police have launched an inquiry after a baby, who was found to be unresponsive at a house in Burnley, later died in hospital.
Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 7-31am today to the house in Moorland Road to reports that a baby boy was unresponsive.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the baby was later pronounced deceased in hospital.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. The boy’s death is currently being treated as unexpected and our inquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can call 101. Quote log 181 of 21st October 2024.
