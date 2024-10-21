Police inquiry after baby boy found unresponsive at house in Burnley later dies in hospital

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:38 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 18:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have launched an inquiry after a baby, who was found to be unresponsive at a house in Burnley, later died in hospital.

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 7-31am today to the house in Moorland Road to reports that a baby boy was unresponsive.

Read More
Police launch investigation after stabbing in Burnley's Dean Street

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the baby was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have launched an inquiry after a baby, who was found to be unresponsive at a house in Burnley, later died in hospital.Police have launched an inquiry after a baby, who was found to be unresponsive at a house in Burnley, later died in hospital.
Police have launched an inquiry after a baby, who was found to be unresponsive at a house in Burnley, later died in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. The boy’s death is currently being treated as unexpected and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101. Quote log 181 of 21st October 2024.

Related topics:BurnleyLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice