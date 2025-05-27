Police hunt vandals after fires and barbecues at Brierfield family centre

Police are appealing for information after a group of males caused damage to a community centre car park in Brierfield by setting fires and holding barbecues in the evenings.
The incidents have been taking place at Tunstill Square, with damage left behind and staff arriving in the mornings to find the area in disarray. Officers say the centre, which serves families in the heart of the community, is becoming a repeated target for what they describe as “mindless individuals”.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This is a valued family centre and should be treated with respect.”

Police would like to speak with the men pictured.

Police are now working to identify those involved and are asking for help from the public. Anyone who recognises the individuals responsible is urged to contact the force via email at [email protected].

