Police find body of a man in Gisburn Forest believed to be missing Preston person

Police, searching for a man who was missing from Preston, have sadly found the body of a man, which they believe to be him, in Gisburn Forest.

The man, named only as Simon, is belived to have been found today, pending a formal identification, although police believe it to be him.

A police spokesman said: “His loved ones have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly upsetting time.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Simon’s death, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“This is not the update we wanted to bring you today, but your help, as always, has been invaluable. Thank you to those of you who shared the appeal or provided us with information.”