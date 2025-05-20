Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man in his 70s died following a collision in Burnley.

The accident happened around 11.20pm on Monday, May 5th, on Brunshaw Road at the junction of Brownside Road, when a Vauxhall Corsa and a Toyota Prius collided. The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with chest injuries. He died on Sunday (May 18th)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this distressing time. If anyone witnessed the collision, which happened near to the junction of Brownside Road, or has dashcam footage from the area, we ask you to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 1492 of 5th May, or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].