Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing woman with links to Burnley and Nelson.

Abigail Gregory (33) was last seen in Casterton Avenue, Burnley, at 3-15pm on Tuesday.

She is 5ft. 5in. tall with strawberry blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a khaki rain coat and leggings.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For immediate sightings, call 999. If you have any information as to where she might be, or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 901 of 27th August 2024