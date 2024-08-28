Police appeal after woman with links to Burnley and Nelson is reported missing
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing woman with links to Burnley and Nelson.
Abigail Gregory (33) was last seen in Casterton Avenue, Burnley, at 3-15pm on Tuesday.
She is 5ft. 5in. tall with strawberry blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a khaki rain coat and leggings.
For immediate sightings, call 999. If you have any information as to where she might be, or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 901 of 27th August 2024
