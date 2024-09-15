Motorist rescued from car by fire service personnel following road traffic collision in Burnley's Gannow Lane
A motorist had to be rescued by fire service personnel after a car accident during the early hours of the morning in Burnley.
The accident happened at around 2-50am on Saturday and involved one car on Gannow Lane in the town.
Two fire engines from Burnley were mobilised to the road traffic collision. One casualty was rescued by fire service personnel and passed in to the care of paramedics. Fire-fighters were in attendance at the scene for around one hour.
