Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters have spent more than two hours tackling a house fire in Burnley.

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended the incident in Gannow Lane around 02-31am yesterday. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one positive pressure ventilation fan, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.