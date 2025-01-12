Firefighters spend more than an hour and a half tackling a house fire in Nelson
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters have spent one hour and 40 minutes tackling a house fire in Nelson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.