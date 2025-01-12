Firefighters spend more than an hour and a half tackling a house fire in Nelson

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Jan 2025
Firefighters have spent one hour and 40 minutes tackling a house fire in Nelson.

Two fire engines from Colne and Nelson attended the incident in Oak Street around 12:05pm today. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

