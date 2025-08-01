Firefighters called out twice in three days to two house blazes in Burnley and Padiham
Burnley firefighters have been called out to tackle two house fires in the past three days.
The first one was in Melville Street in Burnley just before 6pm on Wednesday. Firefighters, who were at the scene for 35 minutes, wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, small tools, and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
In the early hours of yesterday morning, at 3am, three fire engines from Hyndburn, Burnley, and Padiham attended a domestic property fire on Slade Lane in Padiham. Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Crews remained at the scene for two hours and forty-five minutes.
