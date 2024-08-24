Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended a house fire in Burnley during the early hours of Friday.

Firefighters used one hose reel and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire atht house in Brnach Road at 4-20am and were in attendance for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that thankfully no injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service offers freehome fire safety checks. Fill in the online form or call 0800 1691125.