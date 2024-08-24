Fire crews tackle house fire in Branch Road, Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Four fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended a house fire in Burnley during the early hours of Friday.

Firefighters used one hose reel and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire atht house in Brnach Road at 4-20am and were in attendance for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that thankfully no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service offers freehome fire safety checks. Fill in the online form or call 0800 1691125.

