Fire-fighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Padiham last night (Thursday).

Three fire engines from Burnley, Hyndburn and Padiham were mobilised to the house in Victoria Road, at 7-10pm.

Fire-fighters rescued one dog from the property and administered oxygen therapy.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation. Crews were on the scene for around 50 minutes.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service offers free home fire safety checks which can be booked on 0800 1691125.