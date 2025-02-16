Burnley Road in Cliviger closed by police after road traffic collision
Police have closed a main road after an accident this evening.
The A646 Burnley Road, Cliviger, is currently closed between Todmorden Road and Bacup Road traffic lights and the petrol station whilst officers deal with a road traffic collision.
Police have said they hope to reopen the road within the hour.
