Electric bikes presented to neighbourhood police in Burnley and Padiham

Neighbourhood police in Burnley and Padiham have been given electric bikes for their beat duties.

Two of the cycles, known as e-bikes as they are fitted with an integrated electric motor, handed over by Burnley company On Yer Bike.

Funding for the bikes came from the ward opportunities fund and the Proceeds of Crime act.

The bikes will be used by neighbourhood teams to provide a higher visible presence and give them the chance to engage with residents.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have already been out on the bikes in the last two days and the feedback is very positive from local communities."