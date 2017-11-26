Elderly Burnley woman rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in car

A 71-year-old woman was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after her car ploughed through a garden fence and ended up on its side.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Cemetery Lane, Burnley, at 11-59am today (Sunday).

Burnley Station watch manager, Kieren Ogden, said: "The woman was driving a Ford vehicle when it got into some difficult and was in collision with a garden fence and the vehicle ended up on its side.

"Crews used tools to remove car seats and release the woman from the car. She was initially treated by paramedics and then taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital."

"No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no-one else was injured."