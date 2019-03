Albert Einstein joined Florence Nightingale and several mad scientists at a Burnley school.

Teachers at Blessed Trinity RC College dressed up as part of the activities and events for British Science Week.

Two of the teachers in action as part of British Science Week.

Promoted by the British Science Association, the annual week aims to celebrate all sciences and their importance in our everyday lives.

It provides an opportunity for people of all ages across the UK to take part in science, engineering and technology events and activities.