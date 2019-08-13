Eight men to appear in court after mass Burnley street brawl

Eight men have been summoned to appear at court in connection with a street brawl on the outskirts of Burnley town centre.

Police had been called around 2-45pm on October 22nd last year after reports of an incident in Burns Street.

Following an investigation, eight men have been summoned to appear at court.

A 37-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for violent disorder, assault and criminal damage; a 43-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for affray; A 26-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for violent disorder, assault and criminal damage; A 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Burnley were summoned for assault and affray; a 42-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for affray and a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Burnley, were summoned for violent disorder and affray.

The incident resulted in one man being injured.