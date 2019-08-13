Eight men to appear in court after mass Burnley street brawl

Police launched an investigation following the incident in Burns Street
Eight men have been summoned to appear at court in connection with a street brawl on the outskirts of Burnley town centre.

Police had been called around 2-45pm on October 22nd last year after reports of an incident in Burns Street.

Following an investigation, eight men have been summoned to appear at court.

A 37-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for violent disorder, assault and criminal damage; a 43-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for affray; A 26-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for violent disorder, assault and criminal damage; A 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Burnley were summoned for assault and affray; a 42-year-old man from Burnley was summoned for affray and a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Burnley, were summoned for violent disorder and affray.

The incident resulted in one man being injured.