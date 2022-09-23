Egerton Road closed as air ambulance and police attend 'serious incident' near Ashton Park in Preston
A large police presence has been spotted around Egerton Road and an air ambulance has landed in Ashton Park, in a serious ongoing incident in Preston.
By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:03 pm
Police have confirmed they are dealing with a ‘serious ongoing incident’ on Egerton Road.
Air ambulance are also in attendance, and was spotted landing in Ashton Park.
Egerton Road was reported to be closed off at around 13:20 on Friday Sept 21, with no access via the Pedders Lane junction.
Updates to follow soon.