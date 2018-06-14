Young Unity athletes sweep Burnley Schools awards

Sweeping the awards at the Burnley Schools Athletics meet, the Year 7 and Year 8 students at a local secondary school have been praised by their teachers as "credits to the school."

Athletes from Unity College at Towneley Holmes emerged from the event with a swathe of accolades at the Burnley Schools Year 7 and 8 athletics event as they dominated with both their teams winning their events.

Their success on the running track means that both teams can now prepare for the Lancashire School Games in Blackpool later in the term as they progress to the regional level.

"Pupils came together to encourage each other through the field and track events and were a credit to the school both in terms of quality and attitude," said the students' P.E. teachers. "The Unity College PE teachers were all extremely proud of all of their athletes."