Young engineers 'graduate' from Burnley College

Motivated Year 11 pupils - who have their sights set on a successful career in engineering – have graduated from the popular Young Engineers’ Programme run by industry experts at Themis at Burnley College.

To honour their achievements and mark their first steps on the journey to becoming a #futureboss, the pupils and their parents were invited in to Burnley College for a presentation ceremony and celebration of their achievements.

George Mcguire

The unique, 12-week Young Engineers’ Programme provides pupils coming to the end of their time at school with an authentic experience of Engineering from Themis’s industry-leading trainers and top employers, including WEC, Safran Nacelles (formerly Aircelle), Hycrome Europe Ltd, Paradigm Precision, RLC Callender, T and R Precision, SACO Specialist Anodising, The Senator Group and Fort Vale.

Over the course of the programme, run after school hours, the pupils were introduced to the different skills sets and attributes needed to be employed as a successful Engineer in:

• Aerospace engineering

• Manufacturing

Well done girls

• Fabrication and welding

• Maintenance

• Design

Neil Burrows, head of Themis Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Burnley College, said: "Congratulations to each and every one of the committed young engineers who have successfully completed this rewarding programme. We’re delighted that the vast majority of them have been so inspired by the programme that they have applied to be Themis Engineering Apprentices and entrusted us with leading them on the first steps on the career ladder.

Jake Atherton

“The Young Engineers’ Programme has a proven track record in assisting young people secure Apprenticeships with some of the area’s leading employers as it gives them the experience, knowledge and skills which makes them stand out from the crowd.

“The presentation ceremony provided Themis with the ideal opportunity to congratulate these young engineers on their drive and commitment and showcase their achievements – along with the products they have created. It’s a proud moment for the young engineers, their parents and the Themis trainers who have worked so closely with them.”

Nicky Wright, human resource director – International Operations, at Paradigm Precision, Burnley, presented the awards on the evening and endorsed the Young Engineers’ Programme, saying: “The Young Engineers’ Programme is a fantastic opportunity for pupils, helping them prepare for their future careers with employers such as ourselves at Paradigm Precision.

"The Themis apprentices we have recruited who have taken part in the Young Engineers’ Programme really do stand out from the crowd through their knowledge and experience and have already shown they have the commitment and determination to succeed – just the sort of Apprentices we are looking for.”

William Dolton

Among those completing the Young Engineers’ Programme are:

Adriana Lancaster and Madi Lancaster, from Burnley, attending Blessed Trinity RC College:

The twin sisters are both interested in pursuing a career in Engineering and say they really enjoyed their time on the Young Engineers Programme.

Caitlyn Licastri, from Burnley, attending Blessed Trinity RC College:

Caitlyn joined the Young Engineers’ Programme with her school friends Adriana and Madi Lancaster and says she has made lots of new friends who share her passion for engineering on the Young Engineers’ Programme, as well we learning the essential skills and knowledge necessary for a career in engineering.

Jake Atherton, from Burnley, studying at St Wilfrid’s CE Academy School, Blackburn:

Jake is planning to pursue a successful career in Engineering in future and has been inspired by his achievements in the Young Engineers’ Programme, saying: “I am really pleased with my achievement during the Young Engineers’ Programme.”

George McCaigue, from Colne, studying at Ss John Fisher and Thomas More RC Catholic High School:

George says one of the great advantages of taking part in the Young Engineers’ Programme has been meeting Themis staff and employers. It has helped him to focus his mind on starting a career with a leading employer and already has three interviews lined up, in preparation for launching his career in September. His dream is to become an apprentice engineer at Fort Vale.

William Dolton, from Clitheroe, studying at Ribblesdale High School

William’s hard work and commitment in completing the 12-week Young Engineers’ Programme has paid off as he has now applied for an engineering apprenticeship and is preparing for his forthcoming interviews.