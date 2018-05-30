Young Burnley author claims regional award for her heroic story

A budding 11-year-old scribe from a primary school in Burnley has claimed a regional award for her story ‘The Rescused Horse!’, based on this year’s theme of ‘heroes’.

Rosewood Primary School's Sophie Guppy is one of just 150 writers across the UK to have been named as one of the regional winners of the National Young Writers’ Award for her excellent story, and is in with a chance to claim the top prize of a trip to Disneyland Paris and £500 worth of books for her school on Rosewood Avenue.

Open for the past three months, the competition - organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning - has seen 39,000 UK children enter their stories about 'heroes', and with judges still shortlisting entries, the national winner will be crowned on the Monday, 18th June with a surprise visit from children's author David Walliams to their school.

“I was overwhelmed by the quality and creativity of the stories I was reading and was so impressed that this broad range of exciting ideas have come from such young writers," said David Walliams. "Each piece of writing drew me in and kept me captivated by clever and observant story lines and engaging characters. We definitely have some future star authors here.”

Every child that enters will receive a certificate to celebrate their story, along with personalised feedback from a tutor from Explore Learning, who provide English and maths tuition to children aged four to 14 in 139 centres across the country, including one in Burnley.

Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning said: “This year’s National Young Writers’ Awards attracted a record number of entries, so Sophie should be very proud of her success. We were blown away by the number of children who were inspired to write heroic tales."

For more information about the National Young Writers’ Awards, visit www.explorelearning.co.uk/youngwriters or speak to one of the Explore Learning team directly by emailing them on burnley@explorelearning.co.uk or calling them on 01282 479 924.