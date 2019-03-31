When it comes to Mother's Day, what are your kids really thinking? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article If you're a mum who is looking forward to a surprise today, look away now. Because when we took our cameras to meet Magical Tree Nursery children this week, they were not shy in telling us all about their Mothering Sunday plans. We asked schoolchildren about their mums Burnley primary school pupils get creative at thrilling Turf Moor literary event