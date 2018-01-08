Village school is blossoming again after good report

A village primary school has maintained its “good” standard after again being praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School in Fence has retained its good rating, given in its previous inspection in March, 2013.

Headteacher Mrs Tracy Hallows thanked her pupils and parents, and said the school would now continue on its journey to make the school outstanding.

She said: “I am delighted that Ofsted recognised the many good things that are happening in our school.

“We do have such a lot to celebrate. Thank you to all the parents who responded to the online survey and/or spoke to the inspector.”

The inspector praised the impact that Mrs Hallows had made since joining the school in January, 2015, after the success had dipped following the 2013 inspection.

The inspector noted: “Leaders did not make sure that all staff kept up with many large-scale national changes to the subjects that pupils study.

“Staff were not fully ready for new arrangements to assess pupils’ learning. Since your appointment, you have steadily improved the quality of leadership, teaching, learning and assessment.

“You are unafraid to challenge staff where required. Under your leadership, the education of pupils at the school is once again blossoming.”

Staff and governors were also praised for ensuring that the Christian faith remained central to the work of the school and that pupils also understood and respected the faiths of others.

The inspector recommended steps to further improve the school including “staff teaching pupils to be even more prepared for their lives in modern Britain; and ensuring that “all activities for children in the reception class are meaningful and challenging.”

Mrs Hallows added: “The inspector felt that children did not know enough about cultures of other countries or the contribution disabled people make to life in Britain. However in numerous other areas it was recognised that our children are well prepared for the next stage of their journey.

“The inspector also felt that our children did not understand enough about the positive impact of disabled people to life in modern Britain. An action plan will be prepared to ensure they have a better understanding.”