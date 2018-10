Green-fingered primary school pupils have been busy planting trees thanks to a donation from a kind grandparent.

The children at St James, Lanehead, planted a variety of fruit trees and honeysuckle plants in the school grounds.

The plants were donated by a grandparent of one of the pupils Mr Morville.

Headteacher Miss Michelle Stott said: "The children had a great time planting the trees and really appreciated Mr Morville's kind donations."