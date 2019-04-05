Thomas Whitham Sixth Form is top class

Burnley-based Thomas Whitham Sixth Form has looked back on a top class last 12 months.

In the last year, the Barden Lane sixth form has doubled its intake and had a 100% Distinction pass rate in all BTEC Double and Triple Awards, exceeding government targets.

The A-Level specialist also celebrated 19 subjects maintaining a 100% pass rate in the last three years.

And the impressive recent success has been driven by new Principal Zoe Emmett who has been at the sixth form, in a variety of roles, since 2013.

She said: "We are an A-Level specialist sixth form with a simple vision; great teaching combined with a strong focus on students’ aspirations, achievement and personal development.

"Our vision means our students have great opportunities and ‘outstanding’ pastoral support. We are a sixth form which values all individuals and makes a positive contribution to everyone’s personal and social development by fostering self-esteem and self-discipline as well as respect for others from different backgrounds, faiths, cultures and abilities.

"Ultimately, this supports positive social interaction and inclusion."

Zoe was first appointed as head of History and Politics before taking on the role of pastoral leader and assistant head.

She added: "I am extremely proud of how far the sixth form has come since I was appointed to this role, and even more so of what’s left to come."