Student accommodation is exciting next step in plans to transform Burnley into university town

A plan to create new student accommodation has been hailed as a "milestone moment" in Burnley's ambitious plan to become a university town.

Burnley Borough Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend welcomed plans for a 136-bed building which he said would transform the borough and enable a thriving student population.

Canalside

Plans lodged with Burnley Council propose a 136-bed mixed use building with car parking to provide high-quality student accommodation and retail space on council-owned land next to Sandygate Square in the historic Weavers’ Triangle area of the town.

It is part of the University of Central Lancashire’s plans to expand student numbers in Burnley from 400 to 4,000 by 2025.

Coun. Townsend said: “This is another important step forward in ambitious plans to transform Burnley into a university town with a thriving student population.

“You only have to look at other towns and cities that have university campuses to see what a positive impact that has to the local economy. We want to maximise the economic benefits that students will bring, so the council has a role to play in making the town attractive to students. Good quality accommodation is crucial.”

The location

Chairman of the UCLan Board David Taylor said the development would play a vital role in encouraging students to study with UCLan. “Our aim is to provide students with a guarantee of value for money accommodation,” he said. “Our partnership with Burnley Council will provide a safe, comfortable living environment and a vibrant, inclusive halls community.”

The application will be considered by the council’s development control committee and a decision on the plans is expected in early spring. If the plans are granted, work on the development would begin straight away, with completion expected by August 2020.

If approved, the accommodation would be developed in partnership by the council, UCLan and Barnfield Investment Properties.The council will receive an income from rent and UCLan will run the facility on the council’s behalf.