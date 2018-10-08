Snuggled up with a book at village school

Bedtime reading during the day saw primary school pupils don their pyjamas in class.

St John's CE Primary School in Cliviger asked pupils to come into school dressed in their pjyamas and with their favourite book.

Deputy headteacher Rob Klee said: "Pupils were encouraged to think about how much pleasure snuggling up with a favourite book, especially at bedtime, can bring.

"The older children in the school read stories to the younger pupils and some classes created book reviews and turned them into paper aeroplanes and flew them to different classes to recommend their books.

"In the afternoon each class received the present of a brand new book from the school Reading Ambassadors which the teachers read in class. Pupils loved reading their books in their pjyamas."