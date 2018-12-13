School's outside for Burnley students promoting the great outdoors

A Burnley secondary school is one of only two in the country to be chosen to pilot a scheme to promote walking.

Sir John Thursby Community College students has been chosen by the Ramblers Association to “Step Out and Step Up”.

The school's Year 10 students were presented with certificates and awards in a ceremony by local ramblers as recognition of their outstanding outcomes working on a joint project.

Headteacher Mr Rob Browning said: "Working in partnership with the school, the Ramblers Association developed a visit to Wycoller Country Park, where the young people were enchanted by the countryside and the architecture of the old buildings.

"They then used their skills to sketch and photograph different aspects of what they saw. They were enthralled on hearing the history of the old hall and its connections to the Bronte family.

Inspired by their first hand experience, the students turned their field work into an exhibition of drawings, textiles and dress design.

The project, the brain child of Glenda Brindle, secretary of the Blackburn and Darwen Group of the Ramblers and Michael Counter, chairman of the North East Lancashire Area of the Ramblers, will now be rolled out to other schools. Glenda spoke of how proud she was to be a governor at Sir John Thursby Community College, and that it was a privilege to work alongside the young people and staff.

Mr Counter agreed that such projects will encourage and develop a practical appreciation of young people’s surroundings while promoting the name of the Ramblers.

Headteacher Mr Rob Browning closed the event, thanking the Ramblers and the member of staff who had led the project from school, Louane Frances.

“This has been a fantastic opportunity for our young people and they have risen to the challenge by creating some absolutely wonderful work. I am so proud that our school has been able to be part of this pilot project and thank everyone at the Ramblers Association for their time and the funding that they secured to enable our students to have such a great experience.”