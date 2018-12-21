School places deadline looms for parents

Parents who have children starting primary school in 2019 are being urged not to forget to apply for places.

The closing date for applications is January 15th and the quickest and easiest way to apply is via the county council’s website.

Parents need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

County Coun. Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “Christmas is a busy time of year for many people, but I urge parents to remember to apply online for a primary school place for their child.

“If a family already has a child at a school, they must still apply for a place for their younger child. And if they have twins, they’ll need to fill in two application forms.

“We know how important it is for parents to get the right school for their child, so we’re encouraging them to apply on time to give themselves the best chance. It is important that parents include at least one of their local schools in their preferences.

"The deadline for applications for primary school places is 15 January 2019.”

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools. Parents can also call on 0300 123 6707.