SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

Lancashire County Council has issued a list of school closures across the county closed due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the list, schools in Hyndburn, Ribble Valley and Rossendale are currently closed.

More school closures have been announced

Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.

Chorley

Buckshaw Primary School - full school closed

Mayfield Specialist School - full school closed

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Rossendale

Alder Grange School - full school closed

All Saints' Catholic High School

Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School

Fearns Community Sports College

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School - full school closed

Haslingden Primary School - full school closed

St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall

Waterfoot Primary School - full school closed

Whitworth Community High School - full school closed

West Lancashire

Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Dalton St Michael's Church of England Primary School - full school closed