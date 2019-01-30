SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

Lancashire County Council has issued a list of school closures across the county closed due to adverse weather conditions.
According to the list, schools in Hyndburn, Ribble Valley and Rossendale are currently closed.
Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.
Chorley
Buckshaw Primary School - full school closed
Mayfield Specialist School - full school closed
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Rossendale
Alder Grange School - full school closed
All Saints' Catholic High School
Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School
Fearns Community Sports College
Haslingden Hillside Nursery School - full school closed
Haslingden Primary School - full school closed
St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall
Waterfoot Primary School - full school closed
Whitworth Community High School - full school closed
West Lancashire
Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Dalton St Michael's Church of England Primary School - full school closed