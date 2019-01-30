SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the 36 schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

Lancashire County Council has issued a list of school closures across the county closed due to adverse weather conditions.
According to the list, schools in Chorley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire are currently closed.
Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.
Chorley
Buckshaw Primary School - full school closed
Mayfield Specialist School - full school closed
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Accrington St Mary Magdalen's Church of England Primary School
Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School - full school closed
St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School. Accrington - full school closed
Rossendale
Alder Grange School - full school closed
All Saints' Catholic High School
Bacup Britannia Community Primary School - full school closed
Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Bacup St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School - full school closed
Balladen Community Primary School - full school closed
Crawshawbooth Primary School - full school closed
Fearns Community Sports College - full school closed
Haslingden Hillside Nursery School - full school closed
Haslingden Primary School - full school closed
Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Sharneyford Primary School - full school closed
St James-the-Less Roman Catholic Primary School. Rawtenstall - full school closed
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Haslingden - full school closed
St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall - full school closed
Stubbins Primary School - full school closed
Water Primary School - full school closed
Waterfoot Primary School - full school closed
Whitworth Community High School - full school closed
West Lancashire
Bickerstaffe Voluntary Controlled Church of England School
Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Brookfield Park Primary School - full school closed
Cobbs Brow School - full school closed
Dalton St Michael's Church of England Primary School - full school closed
Kingsbury Primary School - full school closed- full school closed
Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School - full school closed
St Teresa's Catholic Primary School. Up Holland - full school closed
St Thomas the Martyr Church of England Primary School - full school closed
West Lancashire Community High School - full school closed