Royal garden party at village school

Royal wedding fever has grabbed a village primary school where children hosted their own royal garden party.

For the past few weeks the Lower Junior department at Crawshawbooth Primary School, under the artistic guidance of Miss Julie Oldfield, have been secretly making Harry and Meghan scarecrows to adorn the front of the school in time for the happy couple’s wedding.

The children had written letters to the Royal couple to wish them well and to share with them all the exciting things that have been going on throughout the school in their honour.

Deputy headteacher Lyndsay Davison said: "We hope to receive a reply from the newlyweds letting us know if they liked our scarecrows. The Upper Junior children, under the watchful eye of Mrs Rigby have been busy making a fabulous wedding themed rock hunt in between taking the dreaded SAT tests.

"Key Stage one and Foundation Stage decorated cakes and made crowns ready for a whole school picnic in the afternoon which included cakes, made by the Upper Junior department and Mrs Jill Maycock, and cucumber sandwiches, made by the Lower Junior department and Miss Sophie Moss.

"Children and teachers all dressed up in red, white and blue or wore wedding or party clothes to really get into the spirit of the wedding. The weather was beautiful and helped make our school celebrations absolutely perfect."

The Crawshawbooth Royal scarecrows will remain on site until the scarecrow festival in June.

"We would like to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a long and happy marriage. If they decide to have children, we can recommend Crawshawbooth Primary school as an excellent choice for their education," Miss Davison added.