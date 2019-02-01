Rotarians provide safety boost to Burnley primary school

Pupils at a Burnley primary school have been given a safety boost courtesy of the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside.

The club has donated around 100 hi-vis jackets to staff and pupils at St James' Lanehead Primary School as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.

Club president Jim Hepburn said: “Members are very keen to support good causes across the area and sponsoring the jackets will make pupils and staff that bit safer when they are out and about."

The president and president-elect Bob Nolan called at the school to hand the jackets over.