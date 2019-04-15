Primary school pupils join Bishop for Cliviger Easter service

Pupils from St John's Primary School, Cliviger, took part in an Easter service, with two special guests.

The Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip led the service at St John The Divine Church where the children were also joined by a donkey for a performance to remember Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.

Deputy headteacher Rob Klee said: "The horse was ridden by Year 2 pupil Emily Pickles who led the congregation from school up to church as the rest of the school waved their palm crosses, commemorating Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

"In church, pupils from Worship Club also led parts of the service in which the Easter story was retold and in which the meaning of Easter was remembered."