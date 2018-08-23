Praise for Unity College students

Unity College is celebrating again after receiving a further rise in their GCSE results, building on a successful Ofsted report in January.

Headteacher Sally Cryer described it as “a monumental achievement, showing even further improvements from last year’s GCSE results and the best ever results for the school."

She congratulated the students on their determination to be ‘the best that they can be’.

Mrs Cryer said: “This is a fantastic day for everyone at Unity College. There is a relentless drive to achieve the best possible GCSE results for all the students and praise must go to the outstanding teaching and support staff at Unity College who go the extra mile for the students every day.

"These results are down to sheer hard work from the students and staff and the continuous support from the governors of the college. Special thanks must go to our parents, who have worked with us every step of the way with these fantastic young people over their five years at Unity College. Today, everyone should be very proud of what the students have achieved.

"All the students should be congratulated for their GCSE results. They have worked incredibly hard and they can now enjoy their well deserved rewards. Particular recognition goes to the following students for their achievement and progress in their GCSEs:

"Thomas Starkie, Josef Whitlam, Io Limmer, Jasmine Ozel, Elise Norris, Lucy Holtom, Chris Kilgallon, Ben Fitzpatrick and Haider Khan.”