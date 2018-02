A number of schools in Pendle will be shut today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Lancashire County Council confirmed that the following schools will be shut today:

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School

Brierfield Woodfield Nursery School

Hendon Brook School

Laneshaw Bridge Primary School

Lomeshaye Junior School

Marsden Community Primary School

Nelson Walverden Primary School

Reedley Primary School

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne.