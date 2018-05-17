Pendle pupils defying gravity in national singing contest

A brilliant choir from a special school in Colne is counting on a public vote to hit the right note in a national competition.

The talented youngsters from Pendle View Primary School are currently top of the leaderboard in the Over the Rainbow school choir competition.

The top fund-raising schools and those with the most votes go though to the judging panel, with the overall winners performing at the 2018 WellChild Awards.

Jennette Greenwood, from the school, said: "The children in our choir are all Years 4, 5 and 6 pupils. The competition is run by WellChild, a national charity which makes it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

"Prince Harry is the patron on the charity. If we win we will be invited to perform at the WellChild awards in London, which will hopefully attended by Prince Harry and other A list celebrities.

"All the schools which have entered the competition have had to learn 'Defying Gravity' from the musical 'Wicked'. Not only have our children learnt the song they have also learnt the Makaton signs to go with it.

"Our children really are amazing and meet new challenges every day so the song is perfect for our children as every day they are defying gravity in their amazing achievements."

To vote for the school visit https://www.wellchild.org.uk/overtherainbow/