Padiham pupils' mini royal wedding is fit for a prince

Forget Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - this group of primary school pupils clinched the title of the cutest bridal party last Thursday.

The Reception Class at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Padiham, hosted their own mock wedding in honour of the royal bride and groom.

The Royal Wedding of Reception included a ceremony, exchange of vows, signing of the register and a sit-down meal with speeches from the best man.

Their teachers, Miss Rachel Cavanagh and Miss Ksenia Dewhurst, said: "Our inspiration for hosting the event was to help pupils understand the celebration of marriage and the Royal Family.

"We aim to provide children with quality real-life experiences to help them understand the world around them and all of the staff involved are proud of the pupils who took part."