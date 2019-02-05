Open event showcases university courses and adult learning opportunities at Burnley College

A well-attended open event at Burnley College showcased the wide range of university courses and adult learning opportunities on offer at Burnley College.



Those thinking of returning to study or continuing their education in Burnley headed to the college’s £100 million campus to meet tutors, discover courses for them and discuss the finance options and support available to them.

Many of those attending were keen to gain qualifications to change career or gain promotion, with expert staff on hand to advise them on the routes available to them to study in Burnley.

The choices open to students ranged from vital maths and English qualifications to open the door to further study; Access to University courses; professional qualifications and full degrees, in subjects ranging from health and wellbeing to engineering, digital technologies to sport.

Independent careers advisors from the National Careers Service were also on hand to offer careers advice, as well as specialist staff dedicated to offering both academic and welfare advice to those making important decisions about their futures.

Simon Jordan, deputy principal of Burnley College, said: “The number of potential adult learners and those considering university courses who visited us at the open event proved that there is a real thirst for knowledge and ambition to be the very best here in East Lancashire.

“We discovered that many of our visitors were considering new careers in the health sector, whether that was nursing or counselling, and we were able to direct them to the wide range of suitable degree courses we offer here at Burnley to help them start on their new career path.

"Our expert tutors were kept busy all evening offering advice and using the experience they’ve gained over years in the health sector to help others fulfil their dreams.

“Of course, we understand that not everyone could make it on that night so we’d still be delighted to welcome potential adult learners and those considering studying a university courses here in Burnley into college to discuss their options and tour our facilities, including the university courses building and our state-of-the-art workshops, learning spaces and laboratories.”