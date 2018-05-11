New training academies launched in Burnley

Themis – the apprenticeship and business training arm of Burnley College – has launched a series of Training Academies for adults keen to re-skill to launch a new career and employers looking to fill vital skill gaps in their business.

This week saw the launch of the Construction Academy, Warehousing Academy, Manufacturing Academy and Upholstery Academy at an event attended by business leaders and civic dignitaries.

The new Training Academies have been developed following the success of the Textile Academy, launched in 2017, which has seen employers within the North-West textile industry fill skill gaps within their workforce.

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis at Burnley College, said: “The launch of these new Themis Training Academies has been driven by the huge success of the Textile Academy for employers and recruits alike.

"Our training model, used in the Textile Academy, has a proven record of success and is now being rolled out to fill skill gaps in the warehousing, manufacturing, construction and upholstery industries.

“Our success is based on the fact that we provide employers with the skilled workforce they need in key areas of their business. Employers drive the content of the training programme and it is tailored to provide skilled and motivated recruits who will be a long-term asset to their business.

“Working closely with teams at JobCentres, Themis is offering those who enrol on the programmes a real opportunity of a new, rewarding career at the end of their training, with skills that are valued by employers. Our staff work with employers to place Themis Training Academy programme graduates in permanent employment within their chosen sector.”

To discover how the Themis Training Academies can help you as an employer, contact the Themis team on 01282 733005 or email employer@themis.ac.uk. Individuals who are currently seeking employment and who are keen to re-train for a rewarding career, contact Chantelle Allen on c.allen@burnley.ac.uk or call her on 01282 733547.