Local author helps Burnley primary school ring in World Book Day

Children from reception to Year 6 at a Burnley primary school have been getting literary this World Book Day with the help of a local author, who came into school to read from one of his own books.

Celebrating turning pupils into page-turners, Reedley Primary School was treated to a very special visit from author Danny English, who not only read from his own book, The Happiness Tree, but who also took part in some interactive nature games with the younger children before carrying out a writing workshop with the KS2 students across a couple of days at the school.

"It was wonderful to spend two days with the pupils and staff at Reedley Primary, telling stories and inspiring reading, writing, and crafting," said Danny. "I sincerely hope The Happiness Tree story inspires these children to take many adventures of their own.”