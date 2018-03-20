High praise for nursery

Millie the Giraffe accompanied the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle to a nursery which has gained high praise for a child safety initiative.

Toddle In Nursery, Colne, has achieved Millie’s Mark accreditation, a special endorsement to childcare providers that go above and beyond these minimum requirements by having 100% of staff trained in paediatric first aid.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who died after choking on food at a nursery in 2012 when she was just nine months old. Millie’s parents, Dan and Joanne Thompson, founded Millie’s Trust and have successfully campaigned for changes to first aid requirements for childcare providers

It also ensures that everything learned during the course is kept alive and in the forefront of practitioners’ minds so that they are confident, ready and capable.

Owner Jessica Webber said: “Since we opened in 2005, we have always ensured that all of our staff our trained in paediatric first aid. The Millie's Mark accreditation provides added reassurance for parents that all childcare practitioners know what to do in a paediatric first aid situation.

"It acknowledges that children’s safety is at the forefront of the nursery’s mind when you care for children. We are looking to raise £1,000 to buy a defibrillator as, although we would hopefully never have the need for one, it provides extra peace of mind should an emergency situation arise.

"The children really enjoyed the visit by the Mayor and Mayoress and we are planning on talking about special people in next week’s activities. Special thanks to Leanne Birtwistle, our deputy manager, who organised the fund-raising events.”

Mayor Coun. David Whalley and his wife Barbara unveiled the Millie’s Mark plaque, and took part in the nursery raffle, tombola and bake sale which are being held to help raise money for the defibrillator.

Children from the nursery helped with selling the cakes and raffle tickets before presenting the Mayoress with flowers.