Gold for sporting school

A sports mad primary school has struck gold after winning a government award.

Holy Trinity RC Primary School in Brierfield has been awarded the School Games Gold Mark award in recognition of its work in developing sport in the school and its community.

In particular, the school ensures that students with special educational needs and other targeted groups have opportunities to take part in physical activity.

Children at the school are encouraged to be more active at playtimes and for a minimum of 30 minutes per day.

Students are also given the chance through the school's Sports Council to plan and develop games. The school was also said to engage well with local sports clubs and leisure providers, offering its pupils taster and regular sessions with a large number of different clubs.

Deputy headteacher Carole Carlile said: "We are very proud of this award and a lot of hard work has gone into this. Work has already begun towards gaining the Gold Award again next year.

"We would like to add a special thanks to our headteacher Mrs Mary Lyle, the rest of the staff and parents at school and Fiona Callahagn from our School Sports Partnership."