Employers offer guidance at special apprenticeship event

Hundreds of apprenticeship applicants descended on Burnley College for an event that offered a glimpse into the future of business in the area.

The 2018 Themis Apprenticeship Careers event saw #futureboss applicants and soon-to-be school leavers visit some of the North West’s top employers.

Taking the unique opportunity to meet and speak to managers, business owners and current apprentices from leading employers, visitors to the event were able to see first-hand the skills and talent in East Lancashire and beyond.

All employers at the event met with eager young visitors and their parents to give them guidance on how to secure their ideal apprenticeship role.

Visitors were also treated to a night of special guest speakers, including an inspirational talk by professional motivational speaker Michael Quigley and a round-table discussion between current Themis apprentices and their trainer assessors.

Batch Gin were also honoured as special guests on the night, and presented with a special framed edition of Themis Careers Magazine 8, on which their apprentice Ryan Evans features on the cover.

Director of Themis, Simon Jordan, said: “This year’s Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event was bigger than ever, with young people coming prepared and ready to speak to industry leaders about their career aspirations.

“We were very happy to meet so many visitors who were excited about their futures and many of the leading employers exhibiting on the night mentioned how impressed they were with the calibre of enthusiastic individuals they met.

“We hope that everyone who visited left with a strong idea of what a Themis Apprenticeship could mean for their future and would encourage anyone looking for more information to visit our website – www.burnley.ac.uk/themis.”