Educating Yorkshire star to speak at Thomas Whitham breakfast event

Thomas Whitham Sixth form has a young television star who stole the hearts of the nation in his battle against a stammer to speak at a special breakfast event.

The Breakfast Club at 7-45am on March 8th, has been devised to bring local school leads together to listen to Musharaf Asghair, the Educating Yorkshire star who captivated the nation on his journey of perseverance and resilience in overcoming his stammer.

During his time at school, Musharraf had a lot of help from his teacher. The talk highlights how educational institutions can have a huge impact on a young person for the rest of their lives.

The talk aims to inspire and motivate high school representatives and fit in with the Thomas Whitham ethos of ‘outstanding’ pastoral support systems and excellent teaching.

Principal Zoe Emmett said: “Thomas Whitham Sixth Form is on a journey of growth. We doubled our intake into Year 12 last year, and what a fabulous group of students we received.

“The Breakfast Club meeting is designed to give students the confidence that perhaps they have not had previously. We are excited to hear how Musharraf benefited from similar support.”

Thomas Whitham is encouraging school employees, key business personnel, and other people from the area who are interested in attending the event to hear Musharraf’s incredibly inspiring story and to hear first hand what Thomas Whitham Sixth Form has to offer the young people of Burnley.