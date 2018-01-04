Deadline looms for online primary school applications

Parents are being reminded that the deadline for online primary school applications is fast approaching.

The closing date for applications is Monday, January 15th.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is via the Lancashire County Council's website with 95% of parents using this method last year.

Staff at Lancashire County Council are keen to remind parents that they need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools. Parents can also call on 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.