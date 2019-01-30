Creative Cliviger pupils get willow weaving

Creative pupils at Cliviger St John's Primary School have been busy willow weaving.



The pupils from Year 5 and Year 2 were taught the art of willow weaving by Sarah, a local artist who also helped made the fabulous willow horse for our 'We Will Remember' project.

One of the creations

Rob Klee, deputy headteacher, said: "The pupils made chairs by weaving willow onto wooden tree stumps as well as creating two dens for reading in - decorated with willow butterflies and dragon flies.

"They even managed to create a tunnel big enough to walk through. The structures are in pride of place on the green above the yard and will continue to grow and become part of the environment.

"The school can use these structures in all sorts of ways to support lessons and learning as well as being great fun at play-times. They managed all of this in just two days and everyone at school is really proud of their effort and achievement."