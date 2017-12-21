Charities say danke for school's German market

A Christmas fair at a Burnley school helped bring some good cheer for two very worthy causes.

Coal Clough Academy held its German Market, which raised £500 towards Blackburn Youth Zone and Pendleside Hospice.

Student Callum Pollard and his teacher Emily Fagan raised money with their stall selling sweet treats.

The Christmas fair money for Blackburn Youth Zone will help fund its Family Eat Together every Saturday.

Holly Clarke, Head of School, said: “We have a fantastic partnership with the Youth Zone and have raised money for the hospice throughout the year.

“Thank you to everyone involved including staff, students and parents who came along to support the Christmas fair.”