Burnley students learn A-level fate

Students across East Lancashire are picking up their A-level results today.

At Burnley College students achieved a 99.5% pass rate with 64% earning at least one of the top A* to B grades and 91% picking up at least one A*-C.

And at Nelson and Colne College students achieved a 99% pass rate with principal Amanda Melton saying she was 'Exceptionally proud' of the fact that 79% of entries achieved the highest A*-C grades and more than half of entries achieved highly desirable A*-B grades.

More to follow.